New academy for health launch event at North Lindsey College

Helping young people forge a career in the health sector was the aim when The Northern Lincolnshire Education Consortium held a launch event at North Lindsey College.

The new Health Academy launch event was supported by health and social care providers along with educational leaders pledging to help young people build the skills they need to progress, and also sustain long lasting careers in the health and social care sector.

Aimed at 14-18 year olds, the new Academy will open initially to students from Huntcliff School, The Axholme Academy, St Bede’s Catholic Voluntary Academy, Fredrick Gough School, North Lindsey College and John Leggott College.

Principal at North Lindsey College, Mick Lochran, said: “ The Academy aims to bring key health sector bodies together with schools and colleges to 'inform, involve and inspire young people to explore the meaningful, rewarding and diverse careers that the health sector offers.”