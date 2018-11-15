New £2.2 million food store for Epworth

Mayor of North Lincolnshire, Coun John Briggs, joined Epworth Primary Academy pupils, when they jointly cut the ribbon to open the area’s newest Co-op food store.

The new £2.2 million store in Mowbray Street replaces the previous store in the Market Square.

Mowbray Street Co-op offers a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables, healthy foods, meal ideas, ready-to-go, award-winning wines, and essentials along, an in-store bakery, Costa Coffee machine, cash machine, self-scan tills and paypoint.

The new store brings a funding boost for local good causes through its Membership scheme.

Members receive a five percent reward on the purchase of own-branded products and services, with a further one percent benefitting local good causes. The good causes selected for this store are Team Verrico, Crowle Colts Junior Football Club and Humourus.

Co-op store manager, Chris Little, said: “We are delighted to have undertaken such a significant investment in Epworth and are very proud to be part of this community.”

Co-op area manager, Paul Goodman, added: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum, and our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub for people living in the area.

“We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. Our members make a difference locally and simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us, they are raising much needed funding for organisations who contribute to improving local life.”

There are offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its launch. In January, the community retailer unveiled a £50M price investment programme to cut the cost of everyday essentials including fruit, vegetables, bread, fresh meat and ready meals, as well as household brand names.

And, students in the area holding an NUS card receive a 10 percent discount at the Co-op to support them during their studies.

Further information about the benefits of Co-op membership and, its Local Community Fund, is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership/ website.