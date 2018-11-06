National Theatre Company visits Thorne Academy

Lucky students at Trinity Academy in Thorne were treated to a special performance when their school hosted players from the National Theatre.

A group of Thorne students were treated to a specially-staged production of the National Theatre’s award-winning play ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’.

The event, in partnership with Doncaster’s Cast theatre, saw a 90-minute version of the play performed in the round in Trinity’s main hall, and was followed by a Q&A session where the Year 9 students were able to put questions to members of the theatre company.

‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ brings Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel to life on stage, adapted by award-winning playwright Simon Stephens. The novel has won more than 17 literary awards and is widely studied in schools.

It tells the story of Christopher John Francis Boone, who is 15 years- old. He stands beside Mrs Shears’ dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. It is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher is under suspicion.

He records each fact in a book he is writing to solve the mystery of who killed Wellington. He has an extraordinary brain, and is exceptional at maths but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of the road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.

Rosie Linsdell, Trinity’s second in English, who co-ordinated the visit, said that the play’s themes – centring on diversity – were central to the academy’s fundamental belief that ‘character counts’. “We are very much an inclusive community here at Trinity,” she said. “We encourage our students to recognise and celebrate one another’s differences, and aim to instil in them the need to show compassion for others.”

The performance at Trinity Academy was one of 60 such events brought to eager audiences nationwide.