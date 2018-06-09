Musical evening at Wath’s Raising The Rafters Folk Club with Blackwater

Wath-Upon-Dearne’s Raising The Rafters Folk Club, Church Street, welcomes popular Wakefield duo, Blackwatwer, aka Ruth and Tony Dargan, on Saturday, June 9.

Featuring their trademark close harmony singing and guitar playing, Blackwater have built up a huge following in the folk world and have supported some of the biggest names around, such as Fairport Convention, Lindisfarne and Dougie Maclean. The club, at Blackwater’s request, will be raising money for the National Autistic Society. Doors open 7.30pm, admission £5 on the door.