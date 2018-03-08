Mum-of-five in line for special pampering at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A new arrival will make Mother’s Day complete for Darcey, the Batrican Camel, when she gets some special pampering at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Mum and daughter are doing well after a trouble-free labour which saw the baby arrive at 11 am on Tuesday, March 6.

Name suggestions – following this year’s letter K for all new-borns – are flooding in and visitors can’t wait to see the calf at the park’s Camel Reserve, which is home to one of the largest herds of rare Bactrian camels in the UK.

“She’s only a few days old but is loving getting to know the reserve and the other camels while Darcey watches on proudly,” said Britt Jensen, Hoofstock Team Leader at the award-winning park at Branton, near Doncaster. They are family-oriented animals with strong bonds and it is clear that they are all delighted with their new addition. We will make sure Darcey gets spoilt rotten on Sunday for Mother’s Day.”

Darcey became a first time mum in 2014 with the arrival of Gertie and the latest addition makes her family five-strong.

Bactrian camels, which have two humps, are found in the deserts of Mongolia and China where numbers have dropped to around 1,000 as the animals struggle to survive in the harsh environment. They grow thick winter coats to survive winter temperatures then shed them for warmer summer conditions. In the wild they live in herds of six to 22 animals.

Mother’s Day will be celebrated across the park on Sunday with special breakfasts and lunch sittings at the Safari Café. Breakfasts will start at 9 am and 9.30 am while a sumptuous afternoon tea will be served from 2pm to 4pm.

Guests will be served a chef’s selection of sandwiches, cream tea, a selection of sweet treats, tea or coffee and a mini bottle of Prosecco. Early day visitors can enjoy the park’s tasty breakfast menu. Afternoon tea costs £17.95 without alcohol and £22.95 with Prosecco. The park also offers a range of other gifts perfect for Mother’s Day, including VIP experiences and the chance to adopt an animal.

For full details and to book a Mother’s Day lunch or breakfast visit www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com site.