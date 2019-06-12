They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, and if it's true, you'll need to take a trip to a Morrisons cafe this Father's Day.

As the supermarket's gigantic 'Big Daddy Breakfast', which contains a whopping 19 items, is going on sale, with Morrisons slashing its price from £6 to £5 for the big day.

All this for a FIVER!

The 19-piece breakfast contains, well pretty much everything, with hungry fry up fans tucking into three rashers of British bacon, three British pork sausages, three hash browns, two half slices of fried bread, two fried eggs, two half tomatoes, two black puddings, baked beans and sliced mushrooms.

The one of a kind discount will be hitting all Morrisons cafes all around the UK on Sunday, June 16, so more dads than ever can celebrate the big day with the breakfast of champions.

While the deal is only on for one day only, breakfast is served until 3pm.

Originally launching this time last year, the monster meal has been dubbed the best value supermarket breakfast of the lot, beating out rival major supermarket chains Tesco , Asda and Sainsbury's .

If you were to cook it yourself, the total for nine items would come to £8.64, should you buy the cheapest available version of each at Morrisons, and not including any oil, butter, ketchup or other condiments.

That basket includes 6 pieces of black pudding for £1 , 8 rashers of bacon for £1.95 , 8 sausages for £1.65, a 750g bag of hash browns for £1 , 6 eggs for 80p , a tin of baked beans for 30p , 6 tomatoes for 68p , a box of mushrooms for 90p and a slice of bread for 36p.

Plus, if you get it from the cafe, there's no washing up...