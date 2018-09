South Yorkshire Police have advised residents that if they saw the pictured green monkey bike off-roading on September 16 in the Balby area, they can be be reassured that it was seized by two of South Yorkshire Police's off road bike team carrying out patrols in the area.

The bike was seized riding along side the river Don, Balby area.

They urge people to please continue to report any issues regarding off road motorbikes on 101.