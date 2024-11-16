Three Doncaster neighbours share £1m prize after winning the People's Postcode Lottery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Doncaster mums are planning a Christmas to remember after sharing a £1 million prize from People’s Postcode Lottery.

Excited neighbours Angela Lister, aged 40, Lindsey Addison, aged 37, and Tracey Jeeves, aged 54, of Mexborough, are gearing up to turbo-charge the festive family fun after banking £166,666 each.

Angela – who shares 12 children and two grandkids with husband Duane – is now planning to spend Christmas in Lapland.

She said: “As soon as we found out we’d won, we thought if it was enough we’d take the three youngest kids to Lapland.

CHRISTMAS TREAT: (L-R) Joy of neighbours Lindsey, Angela and Tracey

“Now we’re going to Lapland for Christmas. The kids are going to love to see Santa’s place. I’ll need to update the passports!”

Floor fitter Duane, 47, added: “The kids will all be excited, it will be a lovely Christmas now. A Christmas to remember.”

Across the road, Lindsey is itching to sprinkle extra pixie dust in her semi by going on a shopping spree for decorations.

The mum-of-three – who was born in Christmas week - said: “I just love Christmas. I love the nostalgia of it.

“I have so many fond memories of Christmas as a child, and I want my three boys to have the same feeling.

“Winning just before Christmas is amazing, there’s so much to do. I want new ornaments and a big Santa that dances and sings. There are a couple of different types. I might just have to buy both.”

Husband Liam, 36, added: “If she had the option though, the £166,666 would be spent on Christmas.”

And Tracey, who has just become a grandmother for the second time, is thinking about relaxing abroad on the big day with fiancé Simon.

She said: “I might put my Christmas tree up now. And we could maybe go somewhere. It would have to be warm.”

Fiancé Simon Moorehouse, 54, grinned: “We’ll find somewhere nice and warm where we can be sat with a cocktail and say happy Christmas to you and yours.”

The trio celebrated their windfalls with three other neighbours in Mexborough after S64 9EJ scooped Postcode Lottery’s weekly £1m Millionaire Street prize on Saturday 16 November. Every ticket was worth £166,666.

Angela and floor fitter Duane fell into each other’s arms as she started weeping with joy after the whopping cheque was revealed by Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson.

And she admitted to being shocked by her windfall – because she thought it might be FREE TEABAGS.

Angela, who is studying maths and English before taking up a nursing course, said: “Shut the front door! I’m feeling nervous, sick and scared. I didn’t think it was real. It’s overwhelming and wasn’t what I was expecting.

“It’s life changing. I was thinking teabags! I would have been happy with even the last three numbers on the cheque.”

Now she is set to continue her studies – and push on with plans to start a camper van conversion firm with handyman Duane.

And they’re already halfway through their first project - a six-year-old Peugeot Boxer.

Angela said: “We’re going to start our own business converting camper vans. We’ll build from there and see where that takes us. We’ve been very slow, but we’ll be faster now.”

Duane said: “We’ve put windows in and a new vent on top. We’ve got all the stuff to finish it off.

“We’re going to put some miles on it ourselves now…maybe go up to Scotland. The world has opened up a little bit now.”

Angela said she was thrilled to win with neighbours in the street, some of whom were only meeting for the first time.

She said: “It’s really good for everyone. It’s life-changing for everyone.

“I will keep playing. It’s because of the charities that I do it. I never expected to win.”

Duane cheekily added: “We thought it might have been £30,000 which would have been brilliant for us. This is a nice little perk though!”

Meanwhile Lindsey, trucker hubby Liam, and her mum Teresa Barber, 59, all hugged ambassador Matt when they saw her winnings.

She said: “I’m in a state of shock. It’s not sunk in yet, but I’m super-excited and so happy now. I’m loving life.

“The children are my everything and the money will free up a lot of time for me as well as them.”

Now the family are planning a holiday to the four-star medieval-themed Magic Robin Hood resort in Benidorm.

And Lindsey will swing into action with plans to convert her attic to give her three boys a bedroom each.

She said: “A holiday is a must – and an attic conversion.

“Two of my children are autistic and we like to keep them entertained when we get away. We’d like to go to the Robin Hood theme hotel in Benidorm and gran will come for the first time.

“It’s a massive resort area with loads of different pools, and there are jousting tournaments while you eat your dinner.”

She added: “I promised my two older boys they would get an attic bedroom each. We want to put a dormer out the back and get an upstairs toilet and shower room…and hopefully a storage room for the Christmas decorations.”

Diagonally opposite, Tracey and roof tiler fiancé Simon leapt up and down, hugged each other and started jigging in the middle of the road when they saw what she’d won – then revealed she kind of predicted it.

She said: “The other day I was talking to my neighbour about houses, and I said that when the Postcode Lottery came knocking at my door, I’ll be off. The next day you called me!”

Earlier, the trendy mum-of-three had spent the morning Googling ‘unique’ clothes to add to her stylish wardrobe.

Wearing a tartan jacket, ripped jeans and her hair dyed Postcode Lottery red, Tracey said: “This will change our lives. I’ve never had anything like that, and I never will again.

“I expected a small amount. The amount we’ve got is ooooh…I’m absolutely over the moon.

“I’ve been looking online for clothes all morning. Just Googling ‘unique clothing’. It’s something that has to stand out for me. I just like clothes.”

Simon chipped in: “Everyone comments on how she dresses, and she loves her hair.”

Tracey laughed: “But it leaves my bedding looking like a crime scene.”

Now she wants to sort her family out – and book a break to wipe away the memory of ‘disappointing’ holidays in Malta and Morocco earlier this year.

She said: “I’ll help the family out. They’re alright on their own, but it will be a little gift.

“We’ll go away on holiday somewhere. Maybe twice! The world is our oyster. We can go anywhere.”

The neighbours have all spoken about how they first signed up for People’s Postcode Lottery because they wanted to support charities. And their wins mean local organisations will benefit from funding boosts.

And one of them, Swinton Lock Activity Centre, has been awarded £100,000 by Postcode Community Trust.

The charity is a trusted safe space committed to delivering emotional, social and wellbeing services for children, young people and adults in the local community.

Located adjacent to the tranquil South Yorkshire Canal, the charity owns two boats, one of which is the only fully accessible narrowboat in Rotherham.

Whilst acting as a therapeutic classroom for its service users, the boat is also used for excursions, volunteering opportunities and courses for the wider community to gain skills in boat handling.

Jayne Senior CEO at Swinton Lock Activity Centre, said: “We often describe Swinton Lock Activity Centre like a jigsaw; there are so many different moving parts which all fit together so perfectly to care for the local community in so many different ways.”

Supporting around 200 service users per week, the charity runs various youth groups including a re-engagement programme for those at risk of exclusion from school.

The charity also regularly runs therapeutic art groups, pottery classes for the elderly and a men’s support group to name a few.

Jayne added: “We feel so incredibly grateful to be awarded £100,000, as it’s an enormous amount of money that will go a long way.

“Not only will it allow us to hire another member of staff to support the increased demand for our services, but it means we can refurbish one of our boats so that we can have two fully accessible boats for the local community, rather than just one.”

Another local organisation awarded funding is: Food Aware CIC - £20,000 – a social enterprise redistributing surplus food from potential waste to people and communities in need. A key aim of the project is to collect and redistribute healthy five-a-day fruit and vegetable produce.