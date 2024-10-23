South Yorkshire residents win more than £370,000 in October Premium Bonds prize draw.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced - with 41 lucky winners in South Yorkshire scooping up a combined prize total of £375,000 for high value prizes only.

New research from online bingo reviews website topratedbingosites.co.uk analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) after the winners of the October Premium Bonds prize draw were announced - with two lucky people in South Yorkshire scooping up a big win of £50,000.

Whilst no lucky winners from South Yorkshire scooped up any of the top prizes, two people in South Yorkshire won £25,000, eight people won £10,000, and 29 people won £5,000.

Of the 41 winners from South Yorkshire, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £41,214.

At the national level, there were 1,503 winners of high value prizes for the month of October. In total £46,135,000 was won between 3,269 winners, with 2 people winning the £1m jackpot, 88 people winning £100,000, a further 177 winners scooping up £50,000, 353 securing £25,000, and 883 welcoming £10,000.

The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1000 in holdings, was Gloucestershire, whose winners received £2,410,000 with only £3,150,671 in holdings - £764 for every £1000 held.

Mike Bennett, Chief Author and Industry Expert at topratedbingosites.co.uk commented, "This data shows why Premium Bonds continue to be such a popular savings choice for so many people.

"They offer the perfect balance between safety and excitement, combining a secure place to store your money with the thrill of potentially winning a tax-free cash prize. What makes Premium Bonds particularly appealing is that you don’t risk losing your initial investment, while still having the opportunity to win big. Premium Bonds offer something truly unique, and that’s why they remain a firm favourite for savers who want a bit more excitement from their savings."

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number.

You can check your account via the NS&I website.