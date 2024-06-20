South Yorkshire fire service budget goes from £1.4m deficit to £1.5m surplus
A meeting of the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority yesterday (June 18) heard that the turnaround came about through one-off benefits. Instead of having to fund a £1.4m deficit from its £19.8m reserves, the authority agreed to add the £1.5m to that fund.
A report to the authority said that the outcome is partly due to higher funding for business rates relief and a reduced pay bill of £1.47m due to unfilled job vacancies, plus more rates income than expected.
The annual budget was also adjusted from £9.65m to £9.174m as projects were deferred or fire appliances were delivered early. A report to the authority states: “South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) needs to deliver more recurrent efficiencies to remain sustainable for the medium term.”
Authority member Coun Cameron McKiernan said: “£1.4m on vacancies is extraordinarily concerning. I know it’s my first meeting but that doesn’t sound right.
“It sounds a bit too high, to be honest.”
Linda Haigh, director of finance and procurement, replied that the fire service has been going through a period of recruitment and is now close to its full staffing level of 608.
Authority chair Coun Charlie Hogarth (Doncaster Council) commented: “We have been recruiting for quite a while and people leave almost as quickly as we’re recruiting, so it does make it harder.”
Assistant chief fire officer Simon Dunker told members it is getting harder to recruit part-time, on-call firefighters. Currently there are on-call firefighters at six stations in South Yorkshire.
