South Yorkshire fire service action to prevent staff discrimination and bullying

South Yorkshire Fire Service is tackling its culture to ensure that no staff suffer from discrimination or bullying.

Sue Kelsey, director of people and culture at the fire service, told a meeting of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority in Barnsley (June 18): “There have been concerns about the culture of the fire and rescue services around the country.

“We are clearly no exception to that and we are not complacent.”

A report by the inspection body HMICFRS (His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services) on all 44 fire and rescue services in England in 2023 found “examples of racist, homophobic and misogynistic behaviour in a quarter of fire and rescue services in England, with such behaviour often excused as banter.

“There were allegations of bullying in all services, with some significantly worse than others.”

Ms Kelsey said that a full-time culture lead has now been appointed who has been in post for eight weeks and is already taking the agenda forward. “She is engaging really well with all staff and managers,” she added.

“We are really starting to see a great difference in the work that we’re doing around culture.”

Workshops have already taken place with all staff and a strategic action plan has looked at what changes need to take place, she said. There will be training for all line managers, including new managers.

The meeting also heard that the region’s fire service has updated information about its whistle-blowing policy to make it easier for staff to understand it and raise concerns on any issues.

Authority member Coun Sue Alston, from Sheffield City Council, said: “I think this is really quite good, it’s really quite clear so it’s user-friendly. ”

Ms Kelsey said that it’s one of a number of routes that staff can use to raise complaints or issues, including an independent ‘speak up’ service.

Authority chair Coun Charlie Hogarth, from Doncaster Council, asked: “How sure are we that we’re doing anything we can to protect staff who are raising issues?”