Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rent in Doncaster rose six per cent over the past year, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as Propertymark, which represents estate agents, said selling property or turning to the short-term letting market is becoming a "more attractive" option for landlords.

Provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average private rent in Doncaster reached £632 per month in the year to October – up six per cent from £595 a year prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also up 23 per cent from an estimated £514 a month five years ago.

Rent in Doncaster rises 6% in past year.

Valuation Office Agency rent officers collect prices from a variety of sources, including landlords and letting agents, with the aim to collect data on approximately ten per cent of the market.

Across Yorkshire and The Humber, the average rent was £801 – rising six per cent from the year before.

York had the highest rental cost in the region at £1,104 per month, while the lowest was in North East Lincolnshire at £574.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "Getting good news about your rent is about as common as discovering your housemates have washed up for you, or your landlord suggesting you get a dog.

"It means for many, the only way out of the endless cycle of rising costs is to buy, but this is far easier said than done when rents absorb so much of your income."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October, the average private rent in Great Britain was £1,307 per month. This was £105, or nine per cent, higher than 12 months ago.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive at Propertymark, said: "As we continue to see a further increase in rental prices across the UK, our members continue to emphasise key concerns regarding the ongoing trend of lack of rental stock versus an ever-growing number of tenants looking for homes.

"Selling up altogether or turning to the short-term letting market is becoming a more attractive option for landlords due to the challenging legislative changes and increased financial liabilities they face."

The figures also show the different costs for various homes in Doncaster, from £446 for a one-bed property to £993 for a home with four or more bedrooms in October.

Among the property types in the area:

A detached housed cost £853 to rent per month

A semi-detached cost £683 per month

A terraced house was £633 per month

And a flat or maisonette was £502 a month