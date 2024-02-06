Over £8m in business rates relief to be awarded to Doncaster under government scheme.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday (7 February) the council’s cabinet will vote whether to adopt the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure scheme 2024/5.

The scheme will offer occupied retail, hospitality and leisure properties up to 75 percent relief on business rates.

Around 1,057 businesses in Doncaster will be eligible for the scheme, receiving relief of an estimated £8,614,105 in total.

The scheme was first introduced by government in 2019 with guidelines and relief available changing each year.

Announced during the 2023 Autumn Statement, the 2024/5 iteration is an extension of the previous financial year’s scheme, offering the same amount of relief.

It is available to local commercial properties including shops, restaurants, cafes, drinking establishments, cinemas and music venues.