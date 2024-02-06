News you can trust since 1925
Over £8m in business rates relief to be awarded to Doncaster under government scheme

Doncaster Council is set to adopt an extension to a government scheme which will offer business rates relief to local commercial properties.
By Shannon Mower
Published 6th Feb 2024, 13:41 GMT
On Wednesday (7 February) the council’s cabinet will vote whether to adopt the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure scheme 2024/5.

The scheme will offer occupied retail, hospitality and leisure properties up to 75 percent relief on business rates.

Around 1,057 businesses in Doncaster will be eligible for the scheme, receiving relief of an estimated £8,614,105 in total.

Over £8m in business rates relief to be awarded to Doncaster under government scheme.

The scheme was first introduced by government in 2019 with guidelines and relief available changing each year.

Announced during the 2023 Autumn Statement, the 2024/5 iteration is an extension of the previous financial year’s scheme, offering the same amount of relief.

It is available to local commercial properties including shops, restaurants, cafes, drinking establishments, cinemas and music venues.

Doncaster Council will pay out the relief to eligible businesses and later be reimbursed by central government.

