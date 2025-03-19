New £1million investment secured for children and young people in Doncaster

As part of Mayor Ros Jones’ recent budget proposals, £1 million has been committed to further fund youth provision for the next three years across Doncaster.

The funding, which was approved by Full Council on 27 February, bucks the national trend in spending for this area with a number of projects already helping young people and families across Doncaster.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “Additional funding from government means we are able to invest in our youth offer, ensuring that our young people can access a wide range of opportunities and support, giving them the best start in life.

"Our Holiday Youth Programmes will continue to help families during school holidays by providing fun and enriching activities for children and young people. Last year’s summer activity programme saw over 30,000 children attending various activities supported by over 400 providers and organisations.”

Bentley MyPlace Youth Hub.

Other recent projects include Doncaster’s first De-stresstival - a health and wellbeing festival designed to help young people de-stress and learn wellness techniques - and several youth surgeries have been held across Doncaster where young people continue to have a say about their communities.

Investment continues to be made in the council’s youth offer for children with additional needs. A new sensory room has just opened at Bentley MyPlace Youth Hub to provide a dedicated space to support children and young people, part of the council’s commitment to provide an inclusive youth offer.

Mayor Ros Jones added: “I’m delighted that this brand new facility has opened in Bentley, enhancing our ambition and strengthening our commitment to making the Youth Hub more inclusive and accessible for everyone.

"Whether young people need a quiet moment to recharge or a space to explore different sensory experiences, the sensory room is here to support them.”

The new space has been co-designed by the young people ensuring it truly meets their needs.

The room offers a calming, immersive environment, complete with sensory lighting, tactile surfaces and soothing sounds – all carefully chosen to create a safe space where young people can relax, regulate their emotions and explore.