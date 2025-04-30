Mystery Doncaster man plans to buy new home after Instant National Lottery win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lucky man from Doncaster has landed an incredible prize of £500,000 on a National Lottery Instant Win Game.

The lucky winner, who’s first purchase was a new car, exclaimed: "I am completely shocked. I can't believe I have won so much money. This will allow me to buy my own home which is more than I've ever dreamt of."

His extraordinary win came when he played the ‘£500k Power Puck Shot’ Instant Win Game via the National Lottery app. Instant Win Games offer life-changing prizes at the click of a button.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, congratulated the mysterious winner, saying: “What an incredible win for this lucky Doncaster man – no wonder he was shocked seeing all of those zeros.

“We’re thrilled that this prize will make such a huge difference to his life and he can buy the house he has always dreamt of with his winnings. Huge congratulations!”

The £500k Power Puck Shot game costs £5 to play and is available to play on the National Lottery website or app. It offers a 1 in 2.55 overall chance of winning a prize – odds that certainly worked in this lucky Doncaster local’s favour as he won the top prize!

This mystery player has become one of over nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. National Lottery winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through

partial publicity.

As well as playing Instant Win Games, players can buy and check their draw-based game tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win; it's a way to contribute to something much bigger! Each week, players help generate around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects.

With over £50BN raised for Good Causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK. From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players' participation makes a difference every single day.