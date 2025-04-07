Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of pensioners across Doncaster are set to receive a pay boost of up to £470. This comes after the government confirmed a 4.1 per cent increase in the state pension for 2025/26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband has welcomed the news, highlighting how the government’s commitment to the triple lock has delivered this extra cash for pensioners and is set to deliver around £1,900 over the course of this parliament.

The Labour Government is committed to the pensions triple lock, which guarantees that the state pension goes up each year by the highest of 2.5, inflation, or earnings growth, for the whole of the parliament – at a cost of £30bn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This news comes as the government continues the biggest ever drive to ensure those eligible for Pension Credit are receiving it, resulting in an 81 per cent increase in claims.

MP Ed Miliband celebrates boost for thousands in Doncaster whose state pension has risen by up to £470.

Nearly 50,000 extra pensioners are receiving Pension Credit following the campaign to boost uptake, and DWP has now processed a record number of claims. Pension Credit is worth on average £4,300 a year and also unlocks support including help with Housing Costs, Council Tax and free television licenses.

Mr Miliband said: “I welcome the government’s commitment to our pensioners by increasing the state pension.

“The 4.1% boost to the state pension will make a big difference to pensioners here in Doncaster, who have worked their whole life and deserve dignity and respect in retirement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall MP said: “Today’s state pension boost will be incredibly welcome news for the millions of pensioners across our country, putting up to £470 extra in their pockets.

“This Labour Government is committed to delivering for our pensioners – ensuring their financial stability through the triple lock, fixing our NHS and public services, and targeting support towards those who need it most.”

The government has also made other support available, by delivering the £150 Warm Home Discount for low-income households and extending the Household Support Fund with £742 million, to ensure local authorities can support pensioners and families that are struggling with the cost of living.

Visit the Doncaster City Council website to check if you are eligible for support via the Household Support Fund.