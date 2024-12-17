Jackpot! South Yorkshire residents win HUGE prizes in Premium Bonds draw.

The winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced - with 45 lucky winners in South Yorkshire scooping up a combined prize total of £555,000 for high value prizes only.

New research from online bingo reviews website NoDepositRewards.com analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) after the winners of the November Premium Bonds prize draw were announced - with two lucky people in South Yorkshire scooping up a big win of £100,000.

As well as the six-figure prize, one person in the county won £50,000, two won £25,000, and 11 won £10,000.

Of the 45 winners from South Yorkshire, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £37,957.

At the national level, there were 1,437 winners of high value prizes for the month of November. In total £44,175,000 was won between 3,124 winners, with 2 people winning the £1m jackpot, 84 people winning £100,000, a further 169 winners scooping up £50,000, 338 securing £25,000, and 844 welcoming £10,000.

The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1000 in holdings, was Cumbria, whose winners received £1,370,000 with only £1,145,254 in holdings - £1,196 for every £1000 held.

Mason Jones of NoDepositRewards.com commented: "This data shows why Premium Bonds are a unique and popular savings choice for so many people. Premium Bonds offer savers a way to potentially earn a return without the risk of losing their initial investment.

“The investments are backed by the UK government, providing a sense of comfort and stability while preserving capital. Premium Bonds will remain a favourite option as they offer a low-risk and potentially rewarding alternative to traditional savings accounts."

How to see if you've won on Premium Bonds

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.

You can check your account via the NS&I website here https://www.nsandi.com/.