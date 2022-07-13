In May 2021, the Government launched its Debt Respite Scheme which saw people unable to pay debts become eligible for a "breathing space", which means that creditors cannot pursue legal action against them while they sort their finances out.

There are two types of breathing space – a "standard" one, which gives legal protection from debt collection for up to 60 days, and one for those undergoing treatment for a mental health crisis.

The latter gives protection for the length of their treatment, and for 30 days after.

Data from the Government's Insolvency Service shows 428 people were given a breathing space in Doncaster between May 2021 and April this year.

This means 17.4 were started for every 10,000 people in the area.

Breathing spaces can only be granted by an organisation that gives advice and support on debt – such as StepChange, a debt charity responsible for two-thirds of all breathing spaces during the first 12 months of the scheme.

Sue Anderson, head of media at the charity, said while there were "lessons to learn" from the first year of the scheme, it had broadly been a success.

However, she warned that inflation is pushing more people into debt.

“The steep rise in the cost of living has increased the risk of falling into problem debt – more acutely for financially vulnerable households, with StepChange data showing that the cost of living is now the second most commonly cited reason for debt among new clients, up from the sixth most common in 2021," she added.

Across England and Wales, nearly 64,000 breathing spaces were granted in the year to the end of April – including more than 1,000 for people undergoing a mental health crisis.

They included 6,598 across Yorkshire and The Humber.

London had the fewest by population, with 9.8 per 10,000 people, while the North East had the most, with 17.9.

Citizen's Advice, which supports people on a variety of money issues, administered a further 15% of all breathing spaces.

It recommends people check whether ebts are covered by the scheme, and they talk to an adviser to discuss their options.

If you are suffering from problem debt and need support, visit www.stepchange.org or www.citizensadvice.org.uk.