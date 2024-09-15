First round of Levelling Up projects set to be completed by March 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first round of regenerative projects in Doncaster funded by Levelling Up will reach completion next year, according to the local authority.

Doncaster Council’s latest quarterly Finance and Performance Improvement Report has given an update on the ongoing projects funded by the first round of the government’s Levelling Up scheme.

According to the report, the projects outlined in the bid are set to reach completion in March 2025, with “most” demonstrating progress.

It follows the announcement in October 2021 that the council’s bid for £18.6 million had been successfully selected for the first round of funding as part of the national scheme.

Work is underway to refurbish Doncaster's Corn Exchange.

The bid outlined plans to transform Doncaster Markets, the Waterdale area and Waterfront, one of the largest brownfield sites in the country.

Refurbishment of the Corn Exchange at Doncaster Market was the first project to begin in 2022, with completion expected in the coming months.

A £5 million revamp is set to turn the Grade II Listed building into an arts and culture hub set with retail units, galleries and a central events area.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones shared an update on the works in July, stating that “incredible progress” had been made.

Work to transform part of the Waterdale area into a new public green space has also been underway since March.

The former Central Library is in the process of being demolished for the project, which is set to reach completion within weeks.

A project to remediate the Waterfront area, one of the UK’s largest brownfield sites, is also in early development.

The site will become temporary public open space while the council seeks an investment opportunity for its use.

Works to reopen the former St James’ Baths for a new use and renovate around 70 shop fronts are also underway.

In November 2023, it was announced that the council had also been successful with one of its bids for funding in round three of the Levelling Up scheme.

Some £17.9 million will be awarded to the council for its plan to regenerate areas of Doncaster North including Mexborough, Moorends and Woodlands.

The plans are currently in early development, with no completion date yet given.