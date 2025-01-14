Families and new parents across Doncaster to receive over £2.5m early years support boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Families and children across Rotherham and Doncaster are set to receive a significant boost in early years support thanks to £126 million Government investment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families will be able to access early years support such as pregnancy support, infant feeding advice, parenting classes and other support to give their child the best start in life.

Rotherham is expected to receive at least £1,322,100 and Doncaster £1,419,300 as part of the wider investment increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children’s early years are crucial to their development, health and life chances.

MJP John Healey.

Antenatal classes, health visitors, parenting support, baby and toddler groups and access to affordable, high-quality early education and childcare – all are vital to guiding parents and supporting child development.

Yet over 80 per cent of parents have said they struggled to access services.

As part of the Government’s Plan for Change we’re committed to strengthening and joining up family services to improve support through pregnancy and early childhood and improve long term outcomes for children - including through investment in Family Hubs and the Start for Life programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP, John Healey said: “I am absolutely delighted that families and children in our area will be able to access early years support through this funding boost from the Government.

“Families across Rotherham and Doncaster elected this government to give every child the best possible start in life, and that is what we’re delivering.

“This will make such a huge difference for so many families in our community and I know that the impact will be felt for years to come.”

Andrew Gwynne, Minister for Public Health and Prevention, said: “This crucial investment provides a strong foundation to deliver our commitment to raise the healthiest generation of children ever, by giving parents the support they need to ensure their baby has the best start in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first two years of a child’s life lay the building blocks for their physical and emotional wellbeing into adulthood. That’s why we are investing in early years, as part of our Plan for Change, to improve access to services in deprived areas to ensure no-one is left behind.”