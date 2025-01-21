Existing and aspiring homeowners in Doncaster invited to mortgage event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Colleagues at Yorkshire Building Society’s branch in Doncaster are inviting existing and would-be homeowners to its branch on Printing Office Street to learn more about getting on the property ladder, or what to do when the time comes to remortgage.

The event will take place on Wednesday January 29 from 9.30am-12.30pm.

The Society’s customers and members of the public are all welcome to attend the event to gain help and information about getting on to the property ladder, repaying their mortgage, options when it is time to change products, or discuss what to do if facing financial difficulty. Branch staff will be joined by an expert mortgage advisor.

Meena Singh, manager of the Doncaster branch of Yorkshire Building Society said: “We’re hosting this event to try and help those who either already own, or are looking to buy their own home, to better understand the support that might be available to them. Our branch team and an expert mortgage advisor will be on hand to answer questions and signpost people to more help and advice.”

“A mortgage is perhaps the most expensive monthly outgoing people have and prompt a lot of questions from our customers. We hope by listening to people’s questions and concerns, we can help them learn more about how they can get on the property ladder, types of mortgages that might suit them, or what they can do if they are facing challenges.”

For more information, contact the branch on 01302 511860.