Essential maintenance work to affect online services at Doncaster Council.

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 26th Feb 2025, 10:51 BST

Essential maintenance work is set to affect online services at Doncaster Council from today.

Some Council Tax, Non-Domestic Rates and Benefits services will be unavailable from 3pm Wednesday 26 February until 7am Monday 3 March.

The following services will not be available:

Registering for eBilling (Council Tax/Non-Domestic Rates)

Change method of payment plan (Council Tax only)

Missing payment enquiry (Council Tax/Non-Domestic Rates)

Appeal a bill (Council Tax only)

Completion notice dispute (Council Tax only)

A spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you.”

For information on visit Council Tax and Business Rates.

