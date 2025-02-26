Essential maintenance work to affect online services at Doncaster Council
Essential maintenance work is set to affect online services at Doncaster Council from today.
Some Council Tax, Non-Domestic Rates and Benefits services will be unavailable from 3pm Wednesday 26 February until 7am Monday 3 March.
The following services will not be available:
Registering for eBilling (Council Tax/Non-Domestic Rates)
Change method of payment plan (Council Tax only)
Missing payment enquiry (Council Tax/Non-Domestic Rates)
Appeal a bill (Council Tax only)
Completion notice dispute (Council Tax only)
A spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you.”
