New data has revealed the UK areas have the highest interest in gambling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study, conducted by Japanese Online Casino Guide, analysed data published in 2024 by GOV.UK on the number of gambling premises in each UK area, alongside Google search volume data for gambling-related inquiries specific to each area (large town or city).

An index score was calculated based on these two factors. The areas were then ranked from highest to lowest interest in gambling. In instances where the index scores of the areas were identical, the average number of monthly searches served as a tiebreaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top 10 areas most obsessed with gambling in the UK are Middlesbrough, Glasgow, Liverpool, Blackpool, Manchester, Doncaster, Bolton, Leeds, Kingston upon Hull and Reading.

Doncaster in top 10 most gambling obsessed areas in UK, new data reveals.

1. Middlesbrough is the UK's biggest gambling hotspot, with the highest gambling index score of 91. The area has 1,468 gambling-related searches per 100,000 people each month, the highest in the UK, alongside 31 gambling facilities per 100,000 people, placing it sixth for gambling premises density​.

2. Glasgow, Scotland’s largest city, ranks second, with a gambling index score of 89. While Glasgow sees 1,070 gambling-related searches per 100,000 people every month, it leads the UK in gambling facilities, boasting 41 premises per 100,000 people​.

3. Liverpool, known for its vibrant nightlife and sporting culture, ranks third with a gambling index score of 88. The city records 1,306 gambling-related searches per 100,000 people, placing it fourth overall, and supports 34 gambling establishments per 100,000 people, ranking fourth for premises density​.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Blackpool ranks fourth with a gambling index score of 84. The town records 889 gambling-related searches per 100,000 people, ranking 13th, but has 40 gambling premises per 100,000 people, making it the second most gambling facility-dense area​.

5. Manchester scores 75 on the index. It sees 1,074 gambling-related searches per 100,000 people, ranking ninth, while housing 22 gambling facilities per 100,000 people, ranking 14th in premises density​.

6. Doncaster ranks sixth with a score of 75. The city has 731 gambling-related searches per 100,000 people, ranking 28th, but stands out with 36 gambling facilities per 100,000 people, the third highest in the UK​.

7. Bolton has a gambling index score of 70. The town records 1,065 gambling-related searches per 100,000 people, ranking 11th, and has 18 gambling facilities per 100,000 people, placing it 22nd for premises density​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. Leeds comes in eighth with a score of 69. It has 1,135 gambling-related searches per 100,000 people, ranking sixth, but fewer gambling establishments at 16 premises per 100,000 people, ranking 35th​.

9. Hull, scoring 68, sees 746 gambling-related searches per 100,000 people, ranking 23rd. The city has 23 gambling facilities per 100,000 people, placing it 13th in premises density​

10. Reading scores 68 on the gambling index. The town has 683 gambling-related searches per 100,000 people, ranking 34th, but stands out with 29 gambling premises per 100,000 people, placing it seventh in the UK​.

Emiko Matsuda, editor-in-chief of Japanese Online Casino Guide, commented on the findings: “This research emphasises that significant gambling interest is not limited to the largest cities and towns in the UK but can also be notably present in smaller urban centres. Middlesbrough, a relatively small area compared to larger areas in the ranking, tops the list, suggesting that gambling culture can also be pronounced in mid-sized urban areas. Meanwhile, major areas like Glasgow and Liverpool also rank highly, with a strong presence of both online gambling and physical gambling locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Interestingly, search data indicates that online gambling plays a growing role, with areas like Middlesbrough seeing the highest search volumes despite not having the most physical gambling venues. Meanwhile, Blackpool’s enduring reputation as a gambling hotspot is reinforced by its high number of gambling premises, reflecting the town's traditional arcade and casino culture.

“The findings also reveal a divide between areas with high physical gambling infrastructure, such as Glasgow and Doncaster, and those where online interest appears to drive gambling engagement. These trends underscore the need for continued discussion on responsible gambling measures, particularly in regions where accessibility and interest are at their highest.”