Doncaster Council remains within budget despite social care overspend

By Shannon Mower
Published 5th Sep 2024, 10:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A recent finance report has found that the council continues to overspend on social care, although it has stayed within its budgets overall.

Doncaster Council has published its Finance and Performance Report for the first quarter of 2024/5.

It reveals that the council is forecast to stay within its annual budget, although various departments have overspent in the first quarter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council has so far overspent in both adults and children’s social care, continuing an ongoing trend in this area.

Doncaster Council Civic Office.placeholder image
Doncaster Council Civic Office.

A £3.0m overspend took place in adults social care due to an increasing number of older people being supported in care homes and general rising costs.

Costs are also rising in children’s social care, causing a £2.2m overspend exacerbated by an increasing number of care placements.

The council has also overspent in waste management and homelessness services.

It will balance its budget through a series of one-off underspends and the use of contingency budgets.

Related topics:Doncaster Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice