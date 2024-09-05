A recent finance report has found that the council continues to overspend on social care, although it has stayed within its budgets overall.

Doncaster Council has published its Finance and Performance Report for the first quarter of 2024/5.

It reveals that the council is forecast to stay within its annual budget, although various departments have overspent in the first quarter.

The council has so far overspent in both adults and children’s social care, continuing an ongoing trend in this area.

Doncaster Council Civic Office.

A £3.0m overspend took place in adults social care due to an increasing number of older people being supported in care homes and general rising costs.

Costs are also rising in children’s social care, causing a £2.2m overspend exacerbated by an increasing number of care placements.

The council has also overspent in waste management and homelessness services.

It will balance its budget through a series of one-off underspends and the use of contingency budgets.