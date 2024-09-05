Doncaster Council remains within budget despite social care overspend
Doncaster Council has published its Finance and Performance Report for the first quarter of 2024/5.
It reveals that the council is forecast to stay within its annual budget, although various departments have overspent in the first quarter.
The council has so far overspent in both adults and children’s social care, continuing an ongoing trend in this area.
A £3.0m overspend took place in adults social care due to an increasing number of older people being supported in care homes and general rising costs.
Costs are also rising in children’s social care, causing a £2.2m overspend exacerbated by an increasing number of care placements.
The council has also overspent in waste management and homelessness services.
It will balance its budget through a series of one-off underspends and the use of contingency budgets.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.