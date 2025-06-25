Council tax arrears reach £37 million in Doncaster.

Council tax arrears owed to Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council now stand at £37 million, according to figures released today by the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government. This forms part of a national total, which has now hit £6.6 billion.

£37 million is a significant local figure, indicating the impact that continuing cost-of-living pressures have had in escalating arrears levels in Doncaster.

National Debtline, the free independent debt advice service, is calling on anyone worried about their council tax bills to seek advice as soon as possible.

As council budgets have become more stretched, they are increasingly reliant on council tax revenue to fund essential services like social care, local schools and rubbish collections. However, this has also led to higher bills overall, creating a vicious cycle for many people already struggling to pay.

25 per cent of people who call National Debtline for advice have council tax debt, averaging £1,958 per person, making it one of the top three most common debts its advisers hear about.

Recent Money Advice Trust research also reveals that as of March 2025, 2.2 million people in England (5 per cent) were behind on their council tax bill, suggesting that many more people could be struggling with council tax arrears who have not yet sought help.

Steve Vaid, Chief Executive at Money Advice Trust, the charity that runs National Debtline, said: “Unless changes are made at a policy level, arrears are likely to keep climbing. At National Debtline, we’re calling for improved collection practices, as well as greater investment in council tax support schemes, to prevent people falling behind in the first place.”

Current rules mean that households can become liable for their full annual council tax bill if they miss one payment, which often results in a quick escalation to bailiff action.

Last week, the Government set out proposals to extend this period, so that people have more time to engage and seek support – something National Debtline has welcomed, after years of campaigning for this change. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Justice also announced plans to consult on giving independent body the Enforcement Conduct Board legal powers to regulate the bailiff industry, with millions of council tax debts passed to bailiffs every year.

National Debtline strongly welcomes these developments after a decade of campaigning for independent bailiff regulation and for changes to the archaic council tax collection process.

The charity says that progress in this area will help reduce financial hardship, bring down arrears and make a big difference to households struggling to keep up with their bills.

Steve continued: “Unwaveringly high arrears levels in Doncaster and across England underline the need for urgent action.

“Every day at National Debtline, we see how council tax continues to be one of the most common debts people face.

“Councils have a vital role in helping residents with unmanageable bills and to ensure council tax – crucial to funding local services – is collected in a way that is fair and affordable.

"I would urge anyone in Doncaster worried about their council tax, or any other bills, to seek free, independent advice from National Debtline. Our advisers are here to help and can talk you through your options.”

National Debtline provides free, independent, expert advice. Contact them on 0808 808 4000 or www.nationaldebtline.org.