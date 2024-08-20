Aldi recruits for 20 new members of staff at South Yorkshire distribution centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi is looking to hire 20 people for its distribution centre in Yorkshire between now and the end of the year.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion, with roles available including managerial positions as well as warehouse selectors and drivers.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to attract new customers, we’re looking forward to welcoming even more colleagues to join our distribution centres across the country.

“At Aldi, we’re committed to continued investment in the things that matter to our colleagues, such as leading pay along with healthcare and lifestyle perks, and a great working environment.”

This includes both full-time and part-time positions at its Goldthorpe Regional Distribution Centre. The majority of distribution centre roles are Warehouse Selectors, and these colleagues receive at least £13.84 an hour – up from £13.18 in July last year.

Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.