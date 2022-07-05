Thanks to the experts at vouchers.co.uk, we’ve been able to put together this short list on how you can save money on Amazon Prime Day. With the cost of living crisis still rife in the UK, it’s always a good idea to see how you can pick up a bargain.
1. Sign up for free
Amazon usually charges a £7.99 monthly fee for its prime service - however, they are currently offering a free 30-day trial (which you can always cancel without renewing at its conclusion). Furthermore, if you're a student, you can get a six month free trial. Then, after that has finished, you'll be able to get a student discount - meaning you'll only have to pay £3.99 a month.
Photo: Sean Gallup
2. Gain an extra £6 for every £60 placed onto an Amazon gift card
Amazon are currently running a deal that concerns their gift cards. If you haven't topped up your Amazon account in the last six months, for every £60 you put onto an Amazon gift card, an extra £6 will be put into your account.
Photo: DENIS CHARLET
3. Get a £40 Amazon voucher with an Amazon credit card
If you decide to sign up for an Amazon credit card, you'll receive £40 to spend in the form of a gift card. In addition to this, you can get 1.5% back on all Amazon purchases if you're a Prime member - if not, you'll get 0.75%.
Photo: Spencer Platt
4. Create a wish list
Consider drawing up a wish list before making any purchases. That way, you can decide what you really need - and leave the things that you want for another time.
Photo: Mario Tama