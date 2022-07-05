1. Sign up for free

Amazon usually charges a £7.99 monthly fee for its prime service - however, they are currently offering a free 30-day trial (which you can always cancel without renewing at its conclusion). Furthermore, if you're a student, you can get a six month free trial. Then, after that has finished, you'll be able to get a student discount - meaning you'll only have to pay £3.99 a month.

Photo: Sean Gallup