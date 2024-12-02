5,120 former mineworkers in Doncaster receive first pension increase as Labour Government ends the injustice of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme

Mineworkers and their families across Doncaster will this month begin to receive their first uplifted payments, boosting their pensions by an average of 32 per cent.

Labour is delivering the longstanding campaign ask from ex-pit workers, alongside a new review to also ensure mineworkers receive a fair pension for years to come.

Doncaster MP and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has paid tribute to mineworkers who fought for justice over many years.

In Doncaster North, 2,341 former mineworkers will begin to receive an uplift in their weekly pension, overturning an historic injustice and ensuring fair payouts for years to come.

The payment follows the Labour Government’s reversal of an historic injustice, leading to £1.5billion being transferred to their pension scheme last month.

Former mineworkers will receive money in their pockets, ensuring former pit workers who powered the country for decades finally get the just rewards from their work.

The uplift represents an average 32 per cent rise to the annual pensions of 112,000 former mineworkers and their dependents across the UK – an average increase of £29 per week for each member.

Secretary of State for Energy and Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband said: “I am delighted that from today, former mineworkers in Doncaster North and across Britain will be receiving a significant uplift in their pensions.

“It is a national scandal that former miners in our area have had to fight for so long for the pension settlement they deserve.

“This Labour Government has kept our promise to return money rightfully owed to ex-miners and their families- and today thousands of people will receive the money they deserve in their pension as a result.

“Today marks an end to a decades-long injustice that has denied thousands across the country the decent pension that they so undeniably deserve.

“We have delivered on our promise to right this wrong, and I hope members and their families are able to enjoy the victory that they have waited far too long for.”

Former mineworkers and their families have fought for justice for many years. In a landmark decision, the fund - worth £1.5 billion – has been handed over to the pension scheme, ensuring former pit workers who powered the country for decades are finally getting the just rewards from their work.

Chris Kitchen, General Secretary of the NUM said: “The Labour Party recognised the injustice of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme whilst in opposition. Now in Government they have made good on their manifesto commitment to return the Investment Reserve Fund so it can be used to increase pensions.

“This is the change we voted for.”