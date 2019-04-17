Misterton trio reaching for the skies for charity

Three intrepid ladies from a Misterton veterinary clinic are aiming to raise vital funds for a teenage suicide awareness charity with a daredevil skydive.

Sharon Williams, Alison Hepton and Toni Middleton, who all work together at Pinfold House Veterinary Clinic, have signed up for a 15,000ft sky dive at Skydive Hibaldstow in North Lincolnshire on June 15.

The trio, who have all paid for the costs of the skydive themselves, are raising money for Help Me, I’m Fine – a charity based in Misterton – and they hope to raise more than £1,000.

The charity was founded by Helen Cousin in the summer of 2017 after her 16-year-old daughter Maisie took her own life.

Sharon – Helen’s sister and Maisie’s auntie – was the first to sign up to the challenge and said: “I’ve been wanting to do a challenge for a while, so on New Year’s Day, I bit the bullet and signed up to do the skydive.” To help visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpmeimfineskydiveteam2019 page.