Memory tree planted to remember infants lost

A special memory tree has been planted in Doncaster by caring hospital staff and patients as a lasting reminder of loved ones.

Parents and staff at Bentley’s Family Hub and from a local health trust have together planted the special tree to help raise awareness of infant loss.

Parents of the First Friends group fundraised to hold the event and to mark the loss of babies, known as rainbow babies.

First Friends, which are run by staff from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), are groups in the area for new parents to meet other new parents where they can get advice, emotional and practical support as well as get involved in a number of activities.

By parents meeting at the group it helps mums and dads to create new support networks, the sessions give advice based on latest research, provide a safe and supportive environment and so much more including tailored support.

The tree was donated by Markham Grange Garden Centre and the memorial plaque was also donated by Happs.

Jayne Mundy, Community Nursery Nurse, at RDaSH said; “Parents of the First Friends group got together for the event of decorating the tree with baubles as a special way to remember their precious little ones. We are very grateful for the donations and the effort from everyone involved for this lovely idea.”

For more visit healthvisitors.rdash.nhs.uk/community-groups website or call 01302 566776 to speak to a health professional.