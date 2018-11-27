Mayor of Doncaster marks 'Aspirational homes’ development open

Construction work is now underway at Lovell Homes’ new development after Mayor Ros Jones attended site to officially mark the site as open.

The brand new development, called Willow Grange, will bring a mixture of 142 two, three and four bedroom homes to the Lakeside area of Doncaster.

Due to launch in early 2019, this development will include an exclusive selection of lakeside homes, including south-facing gardens and scenery.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “I was delighted to visit Willow Grange. It is so great to see such a prime housing development that offers affordable as well as aspirational homes.

“I look forward to seeing the growth of this development and the community expand.”

These homes will be available to buy using the Government backed Help to Buy scheme, allowing home-buyers to secure their Lovell home with just a five per cent deposit.

For further information on the homes coming soon or to register your interest, call 01302 515 569.