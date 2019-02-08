Masterclass at North Lindsey College in Scunthorpe from Olympic athlete

Lucky students at North Lindsey College were given a one-to-one masterclass when an Olympic weight lifter paid them a visit.

Olympic Weightlifter, Emily Campbell, gave special tuition as part of the College's Sport England link.

Sport England has a vision that, ‘Everyone in England feels able to take part in sport or activity, regardless of age, background or ability.’

The College has been very proactive in raising awareness of the college’s Sport England programme and as a result of the scheme has seen record results among its students with many participating in a variety of sporting events.

These they say are sporting events that they would not have considered before and they include such things as soft archery, football, confidence course, table tennis, basketball, dodgeball and cricket and many more.

Speaking about the latest visit by the Olympic athlete Health and Social Care student, Emie Tunstall, aged 16, said: “It was really fun and a nice activity to get involved in. It was once in a lifetime opportunity but was harder than you think.”

Emily said that shenever intended to be a weightlifter but found a passion for it while she was attending Leeds Beckett University training where she took part in sporting events including the Hammer and Shot.

Duruing her time at the university Emily said that she was shown how to weightlift during some training sessions and fell in love instantly with the sport.

Following her pursuit of her passion Emily won gold in the 2017 British Championships setting a new British record in the 90kg+ class.

It was following this that Emily came to the popular Scunthorpe College to help build a growth mindset with world class athletes and also to raise money to support them..

She delivered sessions to a variety of students at North Lindsey College, demonstrating the snatch technique used in weightlifting and letting the students have a go for themselves.

Emily said: “We are all put on this earth to do something and mine is weightlifting. I now do fantastic things and travel; this year I will be going to Germany, Thailand, Italy, Russia and Georgia just for competitions. If I can inspire just one person at the College to do something that they love, I have done my job.”