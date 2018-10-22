Major new homes-to-rent scheme approved for Sheffield city centre

*

A new development of 335 homes that will be exclusively for rent, is to take shape in Sheffield city centre.

Private rented housing operator, PLATFORM_, is behind the scheme, that will include many on-site amenities.

It will form part of the wider £480m regeneration of the Retail Quarter, which is set to be completed in 2019.

The site is located near to The Moor shopping centre and the Sheffield Retail Quarter, and sits less than a ten minute walk from Sheffield train station.

Designed by Tate Hindle Architects, the new homes will be a mix of studio, one, two, and three bed apartments spread across two blocks ranging from five to 14 storeys in height. Over 2,500 sq. ft. of amenity space will be provided, including two residents’ lounges and a top floor gym with views across Sheffield.

The entire development will be professionally managed for the long term by PLATFORM_, with an on-site concierge service, responsive maintenance and flexible, family-friendly tenancies of three years on offer too.

Residents will have exclusive access to a dedicated bike club, with storage and workshop space available, allowing them to tap into a neighbourhood cycling community.

Recent years have seen Yorkshire’s rich cycling tradition go from strength to strength, with the Tour De France finishing in Sheffield in 2014, and the establishment of the Tour De Yorkshire in 2015.

A revamp of the external area will include a new public walkway along the Porter Brook, and approximately 1,500 sq. ft. of new retail opportunities, as well as 6,000 sq. ft. of dedicated co-working space.

This is in line with a sharp increase in investment in Sheffield in recent months, with the council hailing the unprecedented number of planned developments last year.

The city’s population is set to grow by over 85,000 people in the next two decades.

Earlier this year PLATFORM_ acquired a two-acre site in the heart of Glasgow, which will deliver around 500 high quality purpose-built rental homes overlooking the River Clyde.

Jean-Marc Vandevivere, chief executive at PLATFORM_, said: “This is a huge opportunity to raise the bar for city centre living in Sheffield.

“We are delivering purpose-built rental housing that gives residents a quality home with professional service and additional on-site amenities - all of which are currently lacking in the traditional private rented sector - as well as contributing to the revitalisation of the city centre.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The developer already has over 600 homes under management in key commuter towns and employment hubs across England.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​