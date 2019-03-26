Major new homes development for Doncaster

A mixed development of 181 homes is set to launch this week in Doncaster. Torne Farm, a Barratt Homes development, will include two, three and four-bedroom homes in the village of Rossington.

Situated less than 15 minutes from Doncaster, the new-builds will take shape on the former Rossington Colliery site

A successful pre-launch event was held on March 23 and 24 at Mount Pleasant Hotel, Doncaster, when customers were invited to reserve their home of choice, or receive more information.

The official site launch takes place on Saturday, March 30 at Torne Farm, Bankwood Crescent, New Rossington, and prospective buyers are encouraged to visit early.

Leonna Hardcastle, sales manager at Torne Farm, said: “Barratt Homes is committed to building high-quality homes, creating new jobs and communities, and supporting economic growth right across the region.

“The development at Torne Farm will not only do this, but will also help to address the housing shortage in the region and the UK as a whole.

“We encourage all prospective buyers to visit the official site launch event at Bankwood Crescent, New Rossington on 30th March and speak with a member of our sales team, who will be happy to provide more information.”

For more details about Torne Farm, visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/tornefarm