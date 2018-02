Parents enjoyed some quality bonding time with their babies at a Valentine’s themed baby massage session.

The session, run by Baby Bunnies, took place at Epworth Children’s Centre and featured sweet Valentine’s treats for parents and picture perfect photo opportunities. Bookings are now being taken for Baby Bunnies classes including baby massage, baby yoga and balance bike classes in Epworth.

Bookings should be made via the Epworth Children’s Centre on 01427 873787.