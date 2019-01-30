Look back at annual Epworth music festival featuring Doncaster performers

The annual music festival in Epworth welcomes performers from across the region and even further afield each year, such as Doncaster Waites (pictured).

Although not appearing this year Doncaster Waites have performed in previous years at the festival. Here they are pictured performing in 2016.

Festival co-organiser Peter Barnard (far right) with Dave Prebble and Kate Billmore

The Doncaster Waites are an early music group based in Doncaster. They take their name from the bands of musicians who used to be employed by local corporations as town musicians, “The Waites”. The present band are all local musicians with an interest in early music. The music they play is generally centred around the first half of the 17th century, the time when the first detailed accounts of the original Doncaster Waites appear in the archives.

This year Doncaster will still be represented by such performers as the Doncaster Ukulele Group.

The festival this year is on June 22 and a total of 57 performers have already committed to appearing at the event.

Organisers initially decided to make space for 55 performers, but there were so many people applying to appear that another three acts were added. There are more performers on the reserve list should anyone drop out.

The Chansoinners at Epworth Music Festival

This week we have a gallery of performers from past years. At last year’s festival there were a mind-boggling 80 hours of music.

The festival grows each year and organiser Peter Barnard said Epworth Music Day 2017 had been special, but 2018 had been even better. Hundreds of people turned out for last year’s festival and organisers are hoping for hundreds more this year.

In 2018 visitors turned out to have their fun repeated. And they brought their friends, family and neighbours – just as organisers had asked. Peter Barnard said: “I’m very pleased and proud of what we have brought to this community.”

Doncaster Waites appearing at Epworth Music Festival 2016