LIVE REVIEW: The Killers shine and sparkle with a touch of Las Vegas in Sheffield

It doesn't seem five minutes since The Killers first made their arrival with their stunning, hit-packed debut album Hot Fuss.

Remarkably, it is now 13 years since its release and the band are now onto album number five, their latest release Wonderful Wonderful, the basis for chunks of last night's sold-out Sheffield Arena show.

The Killers' stunning show at Sheffield Arena.

While their brand of fast-paced 80s influenced hard driven rock remains, carried by the soaring vocals of charismatic showman and lead singer Brandon Flowers, the last few months have seen founding members Mark Stoermer and Dave Keuning step away from live dates, leaving only Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr as the remaining two from the original four.

You'd think that this would strip away much of the band's power and energy - but not a bit of it.

From the moment they step on stage in Sheffield, its a non-stop sonic assault of singalong anthems and a wall of noise, eagerly lapped up by an audience keen not only to hear new material but of course the hits which have made The Killers such a popular live draw.

Kicking off with Wonderful Wonderful and The Man from their new album, it isn't long before the classics come calling.

Brandon Flowers delivered a hit packed set.

Somebody Told Me and Spaceman bring about the first singalongs of the evening and Flowers has the audience eating from the palm of his hand as he skips around the stage, pausing only to take occasional stabs at his keyboard, mounted behind a male sex symbol - surely a nod to the star's status as a bit of eye candy.

Hailing from Las Vegas, the band, unsurprisingly, are no strangers to the glitz and glamour of putting on a show, lights, glitter cannons, streamers and pyrotechincs all getting a look in alongside American and backdrops from their Nevada home.

The set is liberally sprinkled with a mix of old and new, so audience members not as familar with the new stuff don't have to wait long for the next anthem to come along.

Run For Cover rattles around the Arena on waves of synth while Smile Like You Mean It, For Reasons Unknown and the ever-popular cover of Joy Divison's Shadowplay once again test out the enthusiastic vocal chords of the audience.

By the time Human is dropped into the set, the entire audience is on its feet and then its an easy run for Flowers and co on the home straight with Read My Mind and a euphoric All These Things That I've Done ensuring a mass chorus of its "I've got soul but I'm not a soldier" line.

But the lads aren't done yet and a four song encore concludes with yet more Killers anthems, When You Were Young and of course, Mr Brightside, which threatens to lift the roof of the Arena, before Vanucci brings the curtain down by hammering away on his drums like there's no tomorrow.

Relentless and jam packed with passion and drive, this was a hot, sweaty and stunning night that helped bring an electric buzz to Sheffield on a bitingly cold evening.

The Killers left us all for dead. And we loved it.