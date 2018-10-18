Little Mix announce two dates at Sheffield Arena

All girl supergroup Little Mix have announced two dates at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena

The pop superstars will drop into the city as part of a huge UK and Ireland arena tour for 2019.

Little Mix have announced two dates at Sheffield Arena.

The LM5 Tour will be stopping off in Sheffield on Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 October.

Tickets, priced £33.04, £50.40 & £61.60 (including booking fee) go on general sale 9am on Friday 26 October and are available from the booking hotline on 0114 256 56 56 or through www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

There will be no counter sales for this event at any venue/city throughout the tour.

The shows will see Little Mix perform songs from their brand new album LM5, alongside their greatest hits including 'Touch', ‘Shout Out to My Ex', ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Wings'.

Little Mix have firmly established their reputation as one of the most phenomenal performers around.

Alongside massive tours of Europe, Australia, Japan and the US, the group’s shows have also been named as the biggest UK arena tours for 2016 and 2017.

This summer they toured stadiums across the UK with the 'Summer Hits' Tour. They were also named the UK’s Most Watched VEVO Artist of 2017.

Little Mix recently announced the release of their fifth album, LM5. The band have spent the last year writing and recording the album with an A-List cast of writers and producers such as Ed Sheeran, Jess Glynne, Camille Purcell, MNEK, Timberland, Loose Change, TMS and RAYE.

The collection is their strongest work to date, being as the girls themselves say 'the album we always wanted to make'.

The album's first single 'Woman Like Me' featuring Nicki Minaj, was released last week. The harmony led, urban, reggae pop smash immediately hit No.1 on iTunes around the world.

Since 2011, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have not only established themselves as one of British pop’s brightest acts, but as a global pop phenomenon.

They have fully cemented their status as the world’s biggest girl band, with the quartet asserting dominance in the charts album after album.

Little Mix have sold more than 45 million records worldwide and notched up a total of four UK No.1 singles, four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum selling singles, surpassing a record previously held by the Spice Girls. Their last album 'Glory Days' is the biggest selling album by a female group this millennium in the UK, alongside being named the longest-reigning Top 40 album for a girl group ever.