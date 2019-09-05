Glasgow-based Little Fix are ready to thrill Doncaster crowds.

The Glasgow-based band starred in the BBC TV program “Even Better Than The Real Thing”, hosted by Paddy McGuiness, reaching the final and getting the chance to sing with music icon Madonna.

Since then they have been crowned "UK's Official Number 1 Tribute to Little Mix" by the National Tribute Music Awards – twice!

They will take to the stage for a high energy show, replicating the vibrancy, stage presence and vocal abilities of the Pop Superstars, with identical choreography and stunning stage outfits to match. Starting at 2pm at the Doncaster Dome, the show is suitable for all ages.

Tickets start from just £16.50 making it an affordable family treat, so hurry to buy as tickets are selling fast.

The show is the ultimate pop music performance and a masterclass in girl power.

The girls will deliver all of Little Mix’s amazing smash hits, such as Shout Out To My Ex, Black Magic, Touch, Power, DNA and Wings.

The Band admitted in a recent tweet that they are all massive Little Mix fans.

“We listen to the album tracks, go and see them live, watch every interview and TV performance,’’ the tweet said.

“We are so thankful we have such an amazing job! Getting to perform their music and spread the message of love, acceptance and girl power!”

On stage Little Fix look, sound and deliver an accurate tribute to the highly successful Little Mix, the biggest girl group on the planet. Little Mix are currently touring Europe and getting ready for a series of sold-out UK gigs.

So if you know someone desperate to get their Fix of Little Mix, don’t miss out on Little Fix’s Doncaster gig this September 14 at the Doncaster Dome.