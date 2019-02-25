Litter pickers spring clean call for help for North Lincolnshire region

Litter heroes are being asked to give the region a clean sweep in a bid by North Lincolnshire Council to get towns and villages looking their best

It is all part of the 2019 Great British Spring Clean, March 22 to April 23.

North Lincolnshire Council is calling on litter heroes to be part of the pick and join in the 2019 Great British Spring Clean

This year, the biggest ever litter campaign has been extended to allow more people to get involved in cleaning up their community – and country.

The council continues to back the national campaign to inspire half a million people across the country to get outdoors, get active and help clear up rubbish that lies around us.

Local people, community groups, charities, sports clubs, businesses and town and parish councils in North Lincolnshire are being called on to join in the big clean up weekend. Join the growing army of ‘litter heroes’ who have had enough of other people’s litter and are willing to do something about it.

Cabinet member for Safer, Greener and Cleaner Places, Coun Ralph Ogg, said: “We have taken part in the Great British Spring Clean for a number of years now so it is great to be supporting it once again this year. Each year it goes from strength to strength in North Lincolnshire with hundreds of volunteers taking part.”

Last year’s Great British Spring Clean was a huge success. Around 300 volunteers collected more than 1,000 bags of rubbish over the clean-up weekend and throughout March. To get involved in the event get in touch with the council on 01724 297682.