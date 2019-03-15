Lindsey Lodge Hospice’s new retail centre and restaurant extension to open

Staff at North Lincolnshire’s Lindsey Lodge Hospice will be able to offer something new and exciting to visitors from Monday when it opens its brand new retail outlet and extended restaurant.

The charity-run hospice will open Lindsey’s Home and Gifts at its Burringham Road base, selling a wide selection of affordable home ware, handbags, gifts and accessories, as well as luxury chocolates. In addition to the new retail venture Lindsey Lodge is launching its new-look Lindsey’s Meet and Eat restaurant, which will replace its successful Cake Lounge café and considerably extend the available space for diners.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice director of nursing and patient services and deputy chief executive, Maureen Georgiou, said the new outlet would open seven days a week and added: “Thanks to the support of our local community, Lindsey Lodge has become a popular place for people to come and meet friends, have a coffee and some cake, enjoy some delicious food within our hospice environment.”