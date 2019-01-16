Lindsey Lodge Hospice major expansion plans

Volunteers and staff raised a cup to major plans to develop a brand new retail outlet and extended restaurant facility are underway at Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

The charity-run hospice has taken the decision to expand the restaurant and retail facilities at its Burringham Road base, following the success of its Cake Lounge café and shop, which opened in August 2017.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Director of Business Development Kate Conway said: “Thanks to the support of our local community, Lindsey Lodge has become a popular place for people to come and meet friends, have a coffee and some cake, enjoy some delicious food and help support the hospice.”

The new-look restaurant and Lindsey’s Home and Gift shop are set to open in April 2019. In the meantime the existing Cake Lounge will continue to be open Monday to Friday between 10am and 4pm, and Saturdays 10am to 2pm. For more information please visit wwww.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk, or call 01724 270835.