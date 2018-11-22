Life skills help for disabled children in Doncaster borough

Young people in the borough with disabilities are learning key life skills thanks to a joint initiative by darts (Doncaster Community Arts) and Doncaster Schools.

The New Transitions project uses the arts to develop vital skills needed as disabled youngsters enter adulthood.

Thanks to new funding from the Department of Education through EXPECT Youth and DMBC, darts (Doncaster Community Arts) has teamed up with Coppice and North Ridge Special Schools and Hall Cross Academy to develop the project.

Over the next seven months, young people will focus on specific skills such as confidence, communication and expressing choice, and develop them using drama, DJ-ing, film and event planning.

Young people at Coppice and North Ridge schools may have a disability but they don’t want to be treated differently. Like their peers at Hall Cross, they want to visit new places with their friends, go on dates and feel confident in an array of settings. Transitions will provide opportunities to build a solid foundation of life skills which will be useful in situations throughout their lives, from ordering a drink at a bar to attending a job interview.

Executive head of Coppice and North Ridge Schools, Karl O’Reilly, said: “We are thrilled to be taking part in this project. Our pupils want the same opportunities as all young people of their age and this project will break down some of the barriers that young people with disabilities face on a day to day basis.”

As the project progresses the young people will take part in events in May and June 2019. For more on these events and the project visit social media channels (Twitter: @darts_thepoint, Facebook/Instagram: @dartsatthepoint).