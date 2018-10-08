Launch of new Lindsey Lodge Hospice care facility

Exciting new developments in day to day care services have been announced by Lindsey Lodge Hospice during Hospice Care Week, which ends on October 14.

The charity-run Hospice is transforming its much loved day care facility into a Wellbeing Centre, which aims to increase access to clinical and spiritual support and enhance wellbeing and quality of life for even more local people living with life-limiting conditions, as well as extending the services available to their families and carers.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Wellbeing Centre manager, Sarah Hodge, said: “Hospice Care Week encourages us to go out and talk about the extraordinary work that hospices do at the heart of their communities, so we’re delighted to announce we’re now offering access to a wider range of activities and resources within our Wellbeing Centre!”

Anyone who wishes to refer themselves, or a patient that they are caring for, can simply call the hospice on 01724 270835, Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 4.30pm.