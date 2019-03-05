Lakeside Village in Doncaster urge customers to donate to help cancer cause

Cancer sufferers are being given a helping hand thanks to big hearted fundraisers at Lakeside Village shopping centre.

The centre is asking people to donate items to create pamper packs and donations so far have included bubble baths, flannels, make up wipes, soaps, creams and lotions.

But more is needed and any items can be dropped off in the donation box located in the indoor area at Lakeside Village. These will then be passed on to Team Verrico – the centre’s charity of the year.

Centre manager for Lakeside Village, David Aunins, said: “Team Verrico do a fantastic job supporting research into cancer and helping families who are facing cancer.

“We are looking forward to working with our customers to provide these pamper packs which we hope will make the families Team Verrico work with know that people care and are thinking of them.

“Having a cancer diagnosis can be an isolating experience and we want to help by raising more than just money. Donating our time and products is will also help us to make a difference.”

Team Verrico exists to help families who are facing cancer fight and win more tomorrows.

One of the charities’ key areas of activity is to help families by providing practical support such as childcare, cleaning and food deliveries whilst applicants are undergoing treatment.

Chairman of the charity, Nick Cranfield, said: “This is a great way for Lakeside Village customers to help us to support the families that we work with. When you are buying yourself a new hand cream, soap or beauty product why not pop another one in your basket and donate it to the pamper packs.

“These packs will be a welcome boost to families facing very difficult times and remind them that they are not alone.”

For more information visit www.teamverrico.org or for more information on Lakeside Village visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk website.​​​​​​​​​​​​​