Lakeside aims for top festive time

Staff at Lakeside Village are aiming to give customers an amazing experience in 2018.

Young shoppers visiting Lakeside Village this Christmas will be transported to a magical woodland maze where clues will lead them to a special treat.

The new woodland maze will be open every day until January 6 and will see visitors following a trail of characters from this year’s CAST pantomime, Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood, and a Magical Mystery Quest around the centre looking for letters to form a festive word.

David Aunins, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers to our new Christmas experience. We’ve had a new magical woodland maze built at Lakeside Village to create the extra festive fun our young shoppers love.

“We’ve also got our Grotto where visits to see Santa are free and young visitors get a chance to tell him what is on their Christmas wish list..

The Grotto will be open on Saturday and Sundays from noon until 4pm and then every day from December 19. The final day will be Christmas Eve when the Grotto will be open from 11am until 3pm.

“Throughout the Christmas period there will be lots of festive fun at the centre and fundraising for our charity of the year, Team Verrico.

“We look forward to seeing lots of customers visiting Lakeside Village, snapping up great Christmas gifts from our stores at great prices and making the most of our Christmas activities,” added David.

The famous Santa’s letterbox will also be making a welcome return to the centre. Children can post their letter to Santa and are guaranteed a reply.

For further information visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk website.