Yorkshire music legends the Kaiser Chiefs have announced a huge UK tour - but their will be no homecoming for the Leeds favourites.

The band have revealed a new album and UK tour for 2019 – but the scheduled list of dates doesn’t include any in the lads' home county of Yorkshire.

The tour, in support of their seventh album, will visit adjoining Lancashire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire – meaning Yorkshire fans will have to travel to see Ricky Wilson and his band in concert.

The indie veterans will follow up 2016’s Stay Together with a new record due in the new year along with a 20-date UK tour.

Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday September 21.

Thursday January 24, 2019 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Friday January 25, 2019 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Saturday January 26, 2019 – LIVERPOOL Uni Mountford Hall

Monday January 28, 2019 – LINCOLN Engine Sheds

Tuesday January 29, 2019 – CARLISLE Sands Cetnre

Thursday January 31, 2019 – BLACKBURN King Georges Hall

Friday February 1, 2019 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Saturday February 2, 2019 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Monday February 4, 2019 – LLANDUDNO Venure Cymru

Tuesday February 5, 2019 – BATH Pavilion

Wednesday February 6, 2019 – READING Hexagon

Friday February 8, 2019 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Saturday February 9, 2019 – STOKE Victoria Hall

Sunday February 10, 2019 – NORWICH UEA

Tuesday February 12, 2019 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Wednesday February 13, 2019 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Friday February 15, 2019 – EXETER Uni Great Hall

Saturday February 16, 2019 – SOUTHAMPTON Guilhall

Sunday February 17, 2019 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

Tuesday February 19, 2019 – MARGATE Winter Gardens

Wednesday February 20, 2019 – BAXHILL De La Warr Pavilion

