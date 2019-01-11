Jobs fairs for Isle of Axholme unemployed to be held

Two jobs fair to help the unemployed back into work in the Isle of Axholme will be held in Belton on January 15 and January 23.

A Jobs Fair will be held at Belton Park Pavilion on Tuesday January 15, 11am to 4pm, and on Wednesday January 23 another will help job seekers to find out about vacancies at Cartwright Conversions in Belton also at the pavilion from 2pm to 6pm.

Jobs Fair which took place at Belton Park Pavilion

Following support from North Lincolnshire Council it was recently announced that Cartwright Conversions acquired a site in Belton to create a new headquarters, creating hundreds of jobs. The HQ is expected to open in May 2019.

Cartwrights will be there talking about the positions available, skills, pay, pensions, company ethos and potential future apprenticeship opportunities.

It is expected that the number of jobs at Cartwright Conversions will increase from 72 to 250 over the next 18 months.

In addition to the job vacancies being advertised, there will be support and guidance available around applying for jobs.

North Lincolnshire Council will be on hand to help people with their applications and CVs, as well as offer interview advice.

Job Centre Plus will be attending to offer support. Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Coun Rob Waltham, said he would encourage all those interested to attend and added: “The Jobs Fair will enable people to get back into work, find a change of career or new opportunities at the new Cartwright Conversions headquarters in Belton.”

Managing director of Cartwright Conversions, Steve Shaw,said: “This is a great opportunity for people to find out more about a career at Cartwright Conversions.

The council’s support in organising these job fairs is invaluable in helping us to attract new talent in North Lincolnshire and we look forward to expanding our team.”

The Cartwright Group, one of the UK’s leading trailer, commercial vehicle body and conversion manufacturers has bought a 26 acre site in Belton to expand and relocate Cartwright Conversions. This includes the former Brickworks and adjoining land.

Led by Group MD, Mark Cartwright, the Cartwright Group currently build trailers and commercial vehicle bodies at its 38 acre site in Altrincham and Cartwright Conversions operates from Doncaster. The Group which includes Cartwright Rentals, Cartwright Fleet Services and Cartwright Finance has increased turnover from £89m to £150m over the last four years and predicts almost £170m in 2018/19.

Established in 1952 and now under the banner of Better, Built in Britain the Cartwright Group employs a workforce of over 1,000 highly skilled and trained staff who design, engineer and build the widest range of high quality trailers and rigid bodied vehicles in the market. Their customers include some of the UK’s biggest companies, such as Royal Mail, Argos, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Tesco and in flying the flag for British manufacturing excellence, the business also has major export customers in Europe, Australia , UAE and South America.

Conversions was launched in 2016, and going from strength to strength under Managing Director Steve Shaw and his team the business produces a wide range of specialized vehicles including ambulances, mobility, welfare , police and security vehicles for a range of clients, including the NHS, UK police forces and highways maintenance companies.