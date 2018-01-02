Isle residents invited to enter a poetry competition

Residents of all ages and abilities are being invited to enter a poetry competition celebrating life in North Lincolnshire.

The theme of the poetry competition is ‘Sense of Place’ and the entry can be about any aspect of life in the North Lincolnshire area.

You may choose to write about a favourite landmark or a fellow resident who has made a real impact in your local community.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Community Wellbeing, said: “We really want residents to let their imagination take flight for this competition which celebrates what a wonderful area we have to live in.

“By collecting poems from a wide range of different people, we can bring together our different experiences of North Lincolnshire, reflect the diversity in our ways of life, and create a sense of place with our words.”

Winning entrants will see their poem published in a special anthology.

Prizes will also be awarded to winning entries in categories aged five to 11, 12 to 18 and 18 and over. First prize in each category will receive a £50 Amazon gift voucher.

The North Lincolnshire Children’s Literacy Trust collaborated with poet and broadcaster, Ian McMillan, who contributed the first poem.

Submit your poem to wordscount@northlincs.gov.uk or post it to Words Count, Learning Development Centre, Enderby Road, Scunthorpe, DN17 2JL, before Friday March 23 with your name, age and address.