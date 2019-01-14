Isle of Axholme designed beer taking to the skies      

Reaching for the skies is proving no barrier for an established brewery in Crowle after opening the first brewery in Grimsby for 50 years in August 2018 and now launching its first beer from there for an airline company.

Grimsby brewery, Docks Beers, has provided the first cans of craft beer on Eastern Airways flights.

Serving up Docks Beers on Eastern Airways flights

The Axholme Brewery, founded by head brewer, Mike Richards, opened Docks Beers after bringing on board co-owner and director, Will Douglas and fellow director, Shahram Shadan, having acquired the King Edward Street building in 2017.

Eastern Airways’ head of cabin services, Mike Izzard, said: “As part of revamping our complimentary on board product with the launch of our craft beer range, we appreciate the importance of supporting local companies, so partnering with Docks Beers was the ideal solution with their Humberside brewed beer. Hard Graft is their best selling beer and we are sure it will prove popular with our passengers.”

Will Douglas added: “Hard Graft is our most popular beer. It took us a while to perfect its piney taste which is a result of barley and rye malt combined with Citra, Simcoe and Sorachi Ace hops. This beer has been a key factor in the success of the brewery since opening to the public in September 2018 so we’re pleased it’s been selected as the airline’s first guest beer. Our beers are being enjoyed in Grimsby, Hull, Doncaster and Lincoln. It’s great to think they will soon be enjoyed thousands of feet above the UK as well.”

To excite interest in the launch of the cans on Eastern Airways’ flights, the brewery and the airline are launching a social media campaign offering one lucky winner two free return flights on Eastern Airways from Humberside to Aberdeen. In addition, the winner will also take home a Docks Beers fridge full of the Grimsby brewery’s beer. For instructions on how to enter for free take a look at the posts on any of Docks Beers’ Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts.